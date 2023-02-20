CRISIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 389.23 crore, up 37.68% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 389.23 360.61 282.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 389.23 360.61 282.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 181.42 190.16 136.36 Depreciation 17.17 17.22 12.99 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 139.77 121.10 97.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.87 32.13 36.16 Other Income 78.45 59.82 67.87 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.32 91.95 104.03 Interest 1.20 1.39 0.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 128.12 90.56 103.88 Exceptional Items -- -- 45.82 P/L Before Tax 128.12 90.56 149.70 Tax 18.32 13.73 26.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.80 76.83 123.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.80 76.83 123.30 Equity Share Capital 7.31 7.30 7.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.03 10.52 16.93 Diluted EPS 15.02 10.51 16.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.03 10.52 16.93 Diluted EPS 15.02 10.51 16.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited