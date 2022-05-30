 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Creative Eye Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Eye are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 77.56% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 90.48% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.

Creative Eye shares closed at 3.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.33% returns over the last 6 months and 44.44% over the last 12 months.

Creative Eye
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.44 -- 0.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.44 -- 0.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.02 1.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -1.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.52 0.38 0.54
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.31 1.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.73 -1.34
Other Income 0.21 0.15 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.57 -1.08
Interest 0.15 0.15 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 -0.72 -1.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.27 -0.72 -1.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 -0.72 -1.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 -0.72 -1.21
Equity Share Capital 10.03 10.03 10.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.36 -0.60
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.36 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.36 -0.60
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.36 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Creative Eye #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: May 30, 2022 08:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.