Creative Eye Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Eye are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 77.56% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 90.48% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.
Creative Eye shares closed at 3.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.33% returns over the last 6 months and 44.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Creative Eye
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.44
|--
|0.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.44
|--
|0.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.02
|1.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-1.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.38
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.31
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.73
|-1.34
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.15
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.57
|-1.08
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.72
|-1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.72
|-1.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|-0.72
|-1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|-0.72
|-1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.36
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.36
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.36
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.36
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited