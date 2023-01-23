 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Craftsman Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 747.62 crore, up 35.54% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:Net Sales at Rs 747.62 crore in December 2022 up 35.54% from Rs. 551.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.23 crore in December 2022 up 39.14% from Rs. 36.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.75 crore in December 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 128.92 crore in December 2021.
Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 24.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.84 in December 2021. Craftsman shares closed at 3,479.75 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.62% returns over the last 6 months and 58.30% over the last 12 months.
Craftsman Automation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations747.62771.27551.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations747.62771.27551.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.56-10.39-13.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost57.4257.3253.00
Depreciation53.7654.7052.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses553.62554.22385.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.38115.4274.81
Other Income4.611.742.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.99117.1676.82
Interest29.6323.2820.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.3693.8856.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax79.3693.8856.64
Tax28.1333.2719.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.2360.6136.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.2360.6136.82
Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.5627.9418.84
Diluted EPS24.5627.9418.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.5627.9418.84
Diluted EPS24.5627.9418.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Craftsman #Craftsman Automation #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
first published: Jan 23, 2023 07:22 pm