Cosmo Films Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 730.33 crore, up 20.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 730.33 crore in March 2022 up 20.6% from Rs. 605.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.15 crore in March 2022 up 43.33% from Rs. 64.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.06 crore in March 2022 up 30.94% from Rs. 111.55 crore in March 2021.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 51.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 36.47 in March 2021.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 1,957.40 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.85% returns over the last 6 months and 185.84% over the last 12 months.