Cosmo Films Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 730.33 crore, up 20.6% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cosmo Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 730.33 crore in March 2022 up 20.6% from Rs. 605.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.15 crore in March 2022 up 43.33% from Rs. 64.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.06 crore in March 2022 up 30.94% from Rs. 111.55 crore in March 2021.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 51.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 36.47 in March 2021.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 1,957.40 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.85% returns over the last 6 months and 185.84% over the last 12 months.

Cosmo Films
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 730.33 738.85 605.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 730.33 738.85 605.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 495.49 483.37 404.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.66 -0.57 -17.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.58 45.03 44.23
Depreciation 16.33 14.11 12.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.82 89.23 76.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.77 107.68 85.76
Other Income 19.96 10.05 12.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.73 117.73 98.58
Interest 10.74 6.86 8.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 118.99 110.87 90.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 118.99 110.87 90.27
Tax 25.84 32.34 25.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.15 78.53 64.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.15 78.53 64.99
Equity Share Capital 18.17 18.17 18.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.81 43.83 36.47
Diluted EPS 50.75 42.99 36.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.81 43.83 36.47
Diluted EPS 50.75 42.99 36.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

