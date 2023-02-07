ConfidencePetro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 719.99 crore, up 82.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 719.99 crore in December 2022 up 82.72% from Rs. 394.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.06 crore in December 2022 up 17.5% from Rs. 23.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.14% from Rs. 50.28 crore in December 2021.