ConfidencePetro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 719.99 crore, up 82.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Confidence Petroleum are:

Net Sales at Rs 719.99 crore in December 2022 up 82.72% from Rs. 394.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.06 crore in December 2022 up 17.5% from Rs. 23.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.14% from Rs. 50.28 crore in December 2021.

Confidence Petroleum
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 719.99 460.67 394.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 719.99 460.67 394.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.39 32.37 110.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 528.50 387.49 218.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.15 -87.18 -19.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.61 17.28 12.85
Depreciation 20.21 19.51 16.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.95 54.77 22.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.18 36.43 32.06
Other Income 4.03 1.48 1.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.21 37.91 33.33
Interest 6.56 6.53 2.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.65 31.38 30.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.65 31.38 30.73
Tax 9.19 8.17 7.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.46 23.21 23.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.46 23.21 23.36
Minority Interest -0.56 -0.38 -0.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.16 1.30 0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.06 24.13 23.03
Equity Share Capital 28.40 28.40 28.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 0.86 0.81
Diluted EPS 0.95 0.86 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 0.86 0.81
Diluted EPS 0.95 0.86 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited