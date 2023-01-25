 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Compuage Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,166.67 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Compuage Infocom are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,166.67 crore in December 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 1,137.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2022 up 9.47% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.58% from Rs. 31.09 crore in December 2021.

Compuage Infocom
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,166.67 1,241.79 1,137.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,166.67 1,241.79 1,137.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.68 8.52 8.11
Depreciation 0.77 0.76 0.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,129.34 1,200.21 1,102.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.88 32.30 25.88
Other Income 0.95 1.52 4.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.83 33.82 30.15
Interest 18.18 22.32 19.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.65 11.50 10.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.65 11.50 10.88
Tax 3.16 3.09 3.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.49 8.41 7.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.49 8.41 7.76
Equity Share Capital 17.15 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 1.29 1.19
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.29 1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 1.29 1.19
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.29 1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited