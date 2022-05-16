 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Compuage Info Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,289.08 crore, up 19.39% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Compuage Infocom are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,289.08 crore in March 2022 up 19.39% from Rs. 1,079.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2022 up 37.72% from Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.13 crore in March 2022 up 9.95% from Rs. 32.86 crore in March 2021.

Compuage Info EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2021.

Compuage Info shares closed at 24.55 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.80% returns over the last 6 months and 16.08% over the last 12 months.

Compuage Infocom
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,289.08 1,137.49 1,079.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,289.08 1,137.49 1,079.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.93 8.11 9.03
Depreciation 0.86 0.94 0.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,245.91 1,102.57 1,041.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.38 25.88 28.78
Other Income 2.89 4.27 3.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.27 30.15 31.99
Interest 20.39 19.27 21.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.88 10.88 10.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.88 10.88 10.63
Tax 4.46 3.12 3.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.43 7.76 7.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.43 7.76 7.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.43 7.76 7.57
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 1.19 1.29
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.19 1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 1.19 1.29
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.19 1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
