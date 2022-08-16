Coal India: Is this outperformance likely to sustain?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q1FY23 results for Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs222; Market capitalisation: Rs136597crore) were above Street expectation. As per press reports, the central government has rolled back the order that mandated power plants to import 10 percent of their coal requirement and blend it with domestic supply. This withdrawal of the mandatory blending order indicates adequate stocks at power plants, ahead of the annual rise in coal demand post monsoon when electricity demand picks up. With demand from the power...