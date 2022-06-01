Coal India: Dividend yield is the only draw











Investors need to watch out for an increase in wage cost, post revision, increase in e-auction prices

India and other countries with coal-dependent regions have to diversify their economies and retrain workers, he said — both to protect the livelihoods of workers and to help speed the transition away from coal by offering new opportunities. (Image: AP)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Higher sales off-take, increase in realisation from fuel supply agreement (FSA)-based supply, and e-auctions led to a higher revenue growth for Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs 193; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,18,972 crore) in the fourth quarter of FY22. (image) The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was higher on the back of increased volumes. However, this was partly impacted by higher stripping cost, employee cost and contractual expenditure. (image) PAT (profit after tax) was 47 percent higher on...

