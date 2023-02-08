CNI Research Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 185.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in December 2022 up 185.6% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.