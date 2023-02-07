 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cineline India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore, up 707.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore in December 2022 up 707.65% from Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 153.9% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in December 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021. Cineline India shares closed at 112.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.03% returns over the last 6 months and 2.89% over the last 12 months.
Cineline India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations25.9914.103.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations25.9914.103.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.253.010.47
Depreciation3.712.020.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.0511.941.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.02-2.880.19
Other Income2.593.123.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.580.233.29
Interest6.595.325.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.01-5.09-1.85
Exceptional Items--27.95--
P/L Before Tax-5.0122.86-1.85
Tax-1.431.21-0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.5821.65-1.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---0.25--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.5821.40-1.41
Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.136.78-0.47
Diluted EPS-1.046.24-0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.136.78-0.47
Diluted EPS-1.046.24-0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

