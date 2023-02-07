Cineline India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.99 crore, up 707.65% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 25.99 14.10 3.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 25.99 14.10 3.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.25 3.01 0.47 Depreciation 3.71 2.02 0.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 20.05 11.94 1.78 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.02 -2.88 0.19 Other Income 2.59 3.12 3.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.58 0.23 3.29 Interest 6.59 5.32 5.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.01 -5.09 -1.85 Exceptional Items -- 27.95 -- P/L Before Tax -5.01 22.86 -1.85 Tax -1.43 1.21 -0.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.58 21.65 -1.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.25 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.58 21.40 -1.41 Equity Share Capital 15.78 15.78 15.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.13 6.78 -0.47 Diluted EPS -1.04 6.24 -0.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.13 6.78 -0.47 Diluted EPS -1.04 6.24 -0.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited