 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cineline India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore, up 119.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cineline India are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.79 crore in December 2022 up 119.59% from Rs. 19.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 down 46.84% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2022 up 18.56% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.

Cineline India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.79 23.97 19.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.79 23.97 19.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.47 5.19 2.44
Depreciation 6.67 4.93 4.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.34 17.09 9.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.31 -3.23 3.10
Other Income 0.92 0.79 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.23 -2.45 4.09
Interest 9.50 8.26 7.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.27 -10.71 -3.89
Exceptional Items -- 27.95 --
P/L Before Tax -6.27 17.24 -3.89
Tax -1.52 0.04 -0.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.75 17.20 -3.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.25 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.75 16.95 -3.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.75 16.95 -3.23
Equity Share Capital 15.78 15.78 15.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.50 5.37 -1.07
Diluted EPS -1.39 4.94 -1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.50 5.37 -1.07
Diluted EPS -1.39 4.94 -1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited