CIAN Agro Indus Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.24 crore, down 33.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.24 crore in June 2022 down 33.27% from Rs. 73.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022 down 17.64% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2021.

CIAN Agro Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 62.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.30% returns over the last 6 months and 39.95% over the last 12 months.