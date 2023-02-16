 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIAN Agro Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.30 crore, up 25.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 78.30 crore in December 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 62.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 100.38% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2022 down 0.84% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021. CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 50.05 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.56% returns over the last 6 months and -37.28% over the last 12 months.
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations78.3051.9562.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations78.3051.9562.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials43.1331.0758.09
Purchase of Traded Goods11.4129.032.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.64-19.83-12.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.321.431.45
Depreciation2.072.071.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.533.724.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.204.476.63
Other Income0.010.070.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.214.546.77
Interest6.154.674.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.06-0.132.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.06-0.132.05
Tax0.07-0.010.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.122.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.122.00
Equity Share Capital27.9927.9927.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.040.71
Diluted EPS---0.040.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.040.71
Diluted EPS---0.040.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

