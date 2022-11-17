 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.04 crore, down 7.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.04 crore in September 2022 down 7.65% from Rs. 56.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 129.37% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.2% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2021.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 54.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.78% returns over the last 6 months and 24.28% over the last 12 months.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.04 49.24 56.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.04 49.24 56.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.07 40.73 50.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.03 2.68 2.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.83 -4.90 -6.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.48 1.43 1.27
Depreciation 2.07 2.07 1.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.74 3.43 4.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.49 3.80 2.94
Other Income 0.07 0.05 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.56 3.84 3.06
Interest 4.67 3.26 2.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 0.58 0.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 0.58 0.34
Tax -0.01 0.14 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 0.44 0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 0.44 0.33
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.10 0.44 0.33
Equity Share Capital 27.99 27.99 27.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.16 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.16 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.16 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.16 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

