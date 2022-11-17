CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.04 crore, down 7.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.04 crore in September 2022 down 7.65% from Rs. 56.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 129.37% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.2% from Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2021.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 54.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.78% returns over the last 6 months and 24.28% over the last 12 months.