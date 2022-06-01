 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.47 crore, down 40.32% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.47 crore in March 2022 down 40.32% from Rs. 103.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 down 989.71% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2022 down 21.33% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2021.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 70.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.90% returns over the last 6 months and 84.21% over the last 12 months.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.47 62.61 103.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.47 62.61 103.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.02 58.09 68.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.52 2.86 27.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.17 -12.88 -6.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.95 1.47 1.71
Depreciation 1.58 1.58 1.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.73 4.99 5.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.84 6.50 4.60
Other Income 0.74 0.14 1.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.58 6.64 6.34
Interest 3.32 4.72 4.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.26 1.92 2.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.26 1.92 2.26
Tax 3.35 0.05 2.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.08 1.87 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.08 1.87 0.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.08 1.87 0.23
Equity Share Capital 27.99 27.99 27.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 0.67 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.74 0.67 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 0.67 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.74 0.67 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

