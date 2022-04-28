 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chennai Petro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,413.57 crore, up 87.86% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chennai Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,413.57 crore in March 2022 up 87.86% from Rs. 8,737.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,001.92 crore in March 2022 up 314.05% from Rs. 241.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,594.40 crore in March 2022 up 189.4% from Rs. 550.94 crore in March 2021.

Chennai Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 67.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.25 in March 2021.

Chennai Petro shares closed at 239.25 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.04% returns over the last 6 months and 121.02% over the last 12 months.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16,413.57 9,939.29 8,737.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16,413.57 9,939.29 8,737.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14,590.33 9,679.06 8,407.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.56 39.34 7.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -505.41 -674.12 -606.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.49 133.03 164.53
Depreciation 131.58 132.00 123.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.61 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 602.93 215.92 242.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,449.48 414.06 398.67
Other Income 13.34 0.57 28.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,462.82 414.63 427.63
Interest 95.89 113.18 94.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,366.93 301.45 332.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,366.93 301.45 332.96
Tax 372.57 72.51 101.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 994.36 228.94 231.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 994.36 228.94 231.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.56 3.50 10.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,001.92 232.44 241.98
Equity Share Capital 148.91 148.91 148.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.28 15.61 16.25
Diluted EPS 67.28 15.61 16.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 67.28 15.61 16.25
Diluted EPS 67.28 15.61 16.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:00 am
