Chambal Fert Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,296.21 crore, up 74.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,296.21 crore in December 2022 up 74.9% from Rs. 4,743.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.50 crore in December 2022 down 0.29% from Rs. 325.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 693.28 crore in December 2022 up 15.32% from Rs. 601.16 crore in December 2021.