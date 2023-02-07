 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Chambal Fert Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,296.21 crore, up 74.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,296.21 crore in December 2022 up 74.9% from Rs. 4,743.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.03 crore in December 2022 down 25.52% from Rs. 435.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 692.89 crore in December 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 601.63 crore in December 2021.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,296.21 8,586.75 4,743.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,296.21 8,586.75 4,743.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,268.98 2,563.39 1,507.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,691.81 4,168.28 1,262.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,016.01 -419.79 232.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.86 49.92 44.92
Depreciation 78.09 78.22 76.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,601.52 1,780.45 1,112.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 591.94 366.28 506.57
Other Income 22.86 88.84 18.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 614.80 455.12 525.46
Interest 120.07 84.95 24.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 494.73 370.17 501.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 494.73 370.17 501.33
Tax 170.63 130.01 175.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 324.10 240.16 325.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 324.10 240.16 325.92
Minority Interest 0.12 0.08 -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.19 34.03 109.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 324.03 274.27 435.06
Equity Share Capital 416.21 416.21 416.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.79 6.59 10.45
Diluted EPS 7.79 6.59 10.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.79 6.59 10.45
Diluted EPS 7.79 6.59 10.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited