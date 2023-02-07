Chambal Fert Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,296.21 crore, up 74.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,296.21 crore in December 2022 up 74.9% from Rs. 4,743.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.03 crore in December 2022 down 25.52% from Rs. 435.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 692.89 crore in December 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 601.63 crore in December 2021.