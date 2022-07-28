 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chalet Hotels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.01 crore, up 263.95% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 253.01 crore in June 2022 up 263.95% from Rs. 69.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.55 crore in June 2022 up 168.27% from Rs. 41.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.77 crore in June 2022 up 3970.82% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2021.

Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 318.45 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.28% returns over the last 6 months and 81.61% over the last 12 months.

Chalet Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 253.01 148.01 69.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 253.01 148.01 69.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 5.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.29 27.58 22.90
Depreciation 29.71 30.27 29.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.84 89.01 47.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.17 1.16 -37.80
Other Income 6.90 5.51 5.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.06 6.67 -32.04
Interest 39.13 35.60 35.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.93 -28.93 -67.98
Exceptional Items -1.01 -1.01 -1.04
P/L Before Tax 38.93 -29.94 -69.02
Tax 10.37 -18.48 -27.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.56 -11.46 -41.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.28
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.56 -11.46 -41.81
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.11 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.55 -11.56 -41.81
Equity Share Capital 205.02 205.02 205.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 -0.56 -2.03
Diluted EPS 1.39 -0.56 -2.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 -0.56 -2.03
Diluted EPS 1.39 -0.56 -2.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
