CG Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,665.24 crore, up 58.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,665.24 crore in June 2022 up 58.59% from Rs. 1,050.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.93 crore in June 2022 up 169.06% from Rs. 48.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.41 crore in June 2022 up 68.43% from Rs. 119.58 crore in June 2021.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

CG Power shares closed at 222.65 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.48% returns over the last 6 months and 188.97% over the last 12 months.