CG Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,665.24 crore, up 58.59% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG Power and Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,665.24 crore in June 2022 up 58.59% from Rs. 1,050.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.93 crore in June 2022 up 169.06% from Rs. 48.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.41 crore in June 2022 up 68.43% from Rs. 119.58 crore in June 2021.

CG Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

CG Power shares closed at 222.65 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.48% returns over the last 6 months and 188.97% over the last 12 months.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,665.24 1,506.56 1,050.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,665.24 1,506.56 1,050.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,183.18 989.12 724.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 77.50 50.79 35.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -72.21 42.77 -19.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.75 99.19 91.18
Depreciation 24.19 23.23 28.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 172.87 153.77 110.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.96 147.69 78.98
Other Income 9.26 8.28 12.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.22 155.97 91.18
Interest 5.46 16.78 16.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 171.76 139.19 74.58
Exceptional Items 1.26 -0.42 -3.23
P/L Before Tax 173.02 138.77 71.35
Tax 43.04 27.12 23.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.98 111.65 48.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.05 -- -0.29
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.93 111.65 48.00
Minority Interest -- -- 0.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 129.93 111.65 48.29
Equity Share Capital 305.42 288.37 267.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.88 0.80 0.36
Diluted EPS 0.88 0.75 0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.88 0.80 0.36
Diluted EPS 0.88 0.75 0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CG Power #CG Power and Industrial Solutions #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
