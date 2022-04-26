Century Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,209.75 crore, up 46.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,209.75 crore in March 2022 up 46.05% from Rs. 828.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.70 crore in March 2022 up 564.34% from Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.38 crore in March 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 104.05 crore in March 2021.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2021.

Century shares closed at 878.95 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.46% returns over the last 6 months and 86.95% over the last 12 months.