Century Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,209.75 crore, up 46.05% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,209.75 crore in March 2022 up 46.05% from Rs. 828.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.70 crore in March 2022 up 564.34% from Rs. 10.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.38 crore in March 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 104.05 crore in March 2021.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2021.

Century shares closed at 878.95 on April 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.46% returns over the last 6 months and 86.95% over the last 12 months.

Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,187.44 1,064.75 809.94
Other Operating Income 22.31 -- 18.36
Total Income From Operations 1,209.75 1,064.75 828.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 675.34 608.26 442.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 47.44 41.95 23.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.99 -27.18 3.60
Power & Fuel 133.78 -- 96.92
Employees Cost 59.08 69.43 52.45
Depreciation 56.00 58.25 57.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.10 246.94 116.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.02 67.10 35.88
Other Income 13.36 11.14 10.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.38 78.24 46.83
Interest 20.17 18.22 20.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.21 60.02 26.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.21 60.02 26.34
Tax 28.51 21.51 11.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.70 38.51 14.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -4.92
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.70 38.51 10.04
Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 3.45 0.90
Diluted EPS 5.97 3.45 0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 3.45 0.90
Diluted EPS 5.97 3.45 0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
