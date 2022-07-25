 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Century Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.81 crore, up 41.08% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,187.81 crore in June 2022 up 41.08% from Rs. 841.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.09 crore in June 2022 up 75.54% from Rs. 35.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.05 crore in June 2022 up 24.92% from Rs. 136.93 crore in June 2021.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2021.

Century shares closed at 812.75 on July 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.06% returns over the last 6 months and 15.53% over the last 12 months.

Century Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,169.88 1,187.44 832.42
Other Operating Income 17.93 22.31 9.55
Total Income From Operations 1,187.81 1,209.75 841.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 693.91 675.34 469.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.18 47.44 64.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.99 31.99 -67.92
Power & Fuel 188.73 133.78 99.31
Employees Cost 64.45 59.08 64.80
Depreciation 55.25 56.00 56.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.94 104.10 90.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.34 102.02 64.62
Other Income 10.46 13.36 15.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.80 115.38 80.57
Interest 18.76 20.17 18.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.04 95.21 62.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.04 95.21 62.15
Tax 33.95 28.51 21.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.09 66.70 40.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -4.24
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.09 66.70 35.94
Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.65 5.97 3.22
Diluted EPS 5.65 5.97 3.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.65 5.97 3.22
Diluted EPS 5.65 5.97 3.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:22 pm
