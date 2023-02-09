 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Century Enka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 468.25 crore, down 16.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

Net Sales at Rs 468.25 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 561.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2022 down 80.29% from Rs. 50.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in December 2022 down 69.43% from Rs. 80.30 crore in December 2021.

Century Enka
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 468.25 563.39 561.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 468.25 563.39 561.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 282.85 356.92 345.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.61 25.23 35.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.80 4.76 -25.53
Power & Fuel -- 65.06 --
Employees Cost 29.37 30.60 30.69
Depreciation 10.05 9.41 9.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.95 43.00 100.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.62 28.41 64.43
Other Income 3.88 4.73 6.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.50 33.14 70.54
Interest 0.39 0.37 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.11 32.77 70.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.11 32.77 70.17
Tax 4.14 7.11 19.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.97 25.66 50.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.97 25.66 50.58
Equity Share Capital 21.85 21.85 21.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.56 11.74 23.15
Diluted EPS 4.56 11.74 23.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.56 11.74 23.15
Diluted EPS 4.56 11.74 23.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited