Century Enka Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 468.25 crore, down 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 468.25 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 561.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2022 down 80.29% from Rs. 50.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in December 2022 down 69.43% from Rs. 80.30 crore in December 2021.