Century Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,232.53 crore, up 21.61% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,232.53 crore in September 2022 up 21.61% from Rs. 1,013.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.58 crore in September 2022 up 60.1% from Rs. 44.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.25 crore in September 2022 up 42.7% from Rs. 132.62 crore in September 2021.

Century EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.00 in September 2021.

Century shares closed at 814.05 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.16% returns over the last 6 months and 3.23% over the last 12 months.

Century Textiles and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,210.78 1,171.84 1,013.50
Other Operating Income 21.75 18.06 --
Total Income From Operations 1,232.53 1,189.90 1,013.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 652.30 693.91 522.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.28 14.18 70.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.83 -34.90 5.88
Power & Fuel 191.92 188.73 --
Employees Cost 87.98 81.03 84.68
Depreciation 56.90 56.22 58.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.55 107.64 218.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.77 83.09 53.79
Other Income 9.58 4.11 20.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.35 87.20 74.56
Interest 15.49 11.45 12.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.86 75.75 62.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 116.86 75.75 62.21
Tax 45.88 30.34 29.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.98 45.41 32.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 11.78
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.98 45.41 44.12
Minority Interest 1.61 0.91 0.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.01 -0.01 -0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 71.58 46.31 44.71
Equity Share Capital 111.69 111.69 111.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.41 4.15 4.00
Diluted EPS 6.41 4.15 4.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.36 4.15 4.00
Diluted EPS 6.41 4.15 4.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
