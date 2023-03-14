At CCL Products, volume sets the pitch for a strong earnings brew

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Volume guidance maintained for FY23 despite lower growth in December 2022 quarter New capex announced in freeze dried coffee Growth in profitability to be higher on the back of lower effective tax Decent earnings visibility on the back of volume-led growth CCL Products (CCL; CMP: Rs 568; Market capitalisation: Rs 7,561 crore) has maintained its volume guidance for FY23 at 20-25 percent and 15-20 percent for FY24. It has announced a new 6,000 metric-tonne freeze dried coffee (FDC) plant in Vietnam for $50 million,...