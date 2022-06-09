CCL Products: Time for a sip?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

CCL Products (CCL; CMP: Rs 366; Market capitalisation: Rs 4,863 crore), engaged in the production, trading and distribution of coffee, saw a growth in revenues on the consolidated front, though supplies to Russia were hit by the country’s war with Ukraine. CCL’s Russian export accounts for 20 percent of volumes. On the branded coffee business, CCL turned PAT-neutral in FY22. March quarter results The year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues was on the back of a 7 percent volume growth and...