HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CCL Products: Growth gets a helping hand

Nandish Shah   •

Capacity expansion, higher volume guidance make it a perfect blend. The company is targeting 40 percent growth in FY23 for the domestic market on the back of higher distribution in south and north India

Representative image.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
A healthy growth in volumes helped CCL Products (CMP: Rs 472; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,272 crore) — engaged in the production, trading, and distribution of coffee, with plants in Vietnam and India — to post a 56 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenues during the June quarter. This has encouraged the management to raise the guidance for volume growth for FY23 to 20-25 percent from 15-17 percent estimated earlier. June 2022 quarter results The rise in consolidated revenues came on...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers