CCL Internation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 98.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 98.79% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 156.4% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 1415.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

CCL Internation shares closed at 15.90 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -38.85% over the last 12 months.