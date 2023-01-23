 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCL Internation Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 98.79% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CCL International are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 98.79% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 156.4% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 1415.38% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

CCL Internation shares closed at 15.90 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.67% returns over the last 6 months and -38.85% over the last 12 months.

CCL International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 5.07 5.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 5.07 5.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.06 3.88 4.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.19 0.22
Depreciation 0.74 0.55 0.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.60 0.36 0.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.59 0.08 -0.64
Other Income 0.14 0.07 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.45 0.15 -0.52
Interest 0.22 0.14 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.67 0.01 -0.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.67 0.01 -0.78
Tax -0.73 -0.01 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.94 0.01 -0.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.94 0.01 -0.76
Equity Share Capital 19.19 19.19 19.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 0.01 -0.40
Diluted EPS -1.01 0.01 -0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 0.01 -0.40
Diluted EPS -1.01 0.01 -0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

