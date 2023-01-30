CCCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore, up 19.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore in December 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2022 down 35.91% from Rs. 25.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.61 crore in December 2022 down 202.44% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.
CCCL shares closed at 1.30 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.58% returns over the last 6 months and -51.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.80
|44.15
|24.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.80
|44.15
|24.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.73
|42.16
|20.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.22
|3.85
|4.72
|Depreciation
|1.59
|1.64
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.10
|4.08
|4.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.83
|-7.58
|-7.19
|Other Income
|1.63
|1.17
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.20
|-6.41
|-6.39
|Interest
|19.80
|19.86
|19.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.01
|-26.27
|-25.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.01
|-26.27
|-25.76
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.00
|-26.27
|-25.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.00
|-26.27
|-25.75
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.00
|-26.27
|-25.75
|Equity Share Capital
|79.70
|79.70
|79.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-0.66
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-0.66
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|-0.66
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|-0.66
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited