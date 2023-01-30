 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCCL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore, up 19.96% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Consolidated Construction Consortium are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.80 crore in December 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2022 down 35.91% from Rs. 25.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.61 crore in December 2022 down 202.44% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Construction Consortium
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.80 44.15 24.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.80 44.15 24.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.73 42.16 20.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.22 3.85 4.72
Depreciation 1.59 1.64 1.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.10 4.08 4.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.83 -7.58 -7.19
Other Income 1.63 1.17 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.20 -6.41 -6.39
Interest 19.80 19.86 19.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.01 -26.27 -25.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -35.01 -26.27 -25.76
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.00 -26.27 -25.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.00 -26.27 -25.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -35.00 -26.27 -25.75
Equity Share Capital 79.70 79.70 79.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 -0.66 -0.65
Diluted EPS -0.88 -0.66 -0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 -0.66 -0.65
Diluted EPS -0.88 -0.66 -0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited