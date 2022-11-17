Career Point Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, up 119.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in September 2022 up 119.55% from Rs. 6.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in September 2022 up 96.4% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.07 crore in September 2022 up 61.1% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.

Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

Career Point shares closed at 140.55 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.36% returns over the last 6 months and -1.26% over the last 12 months.