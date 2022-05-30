Career Point Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, up 332.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in March 2022 up 332.34% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 223.58% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022 down 1.91% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021.

Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Career Point shares closed at 109.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)