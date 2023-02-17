Canopy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 77.31% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.38 0.30 1.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.38 0.30 1.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.06 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.19 0.13 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 0.15 -0.65 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 0.15 -0.65 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.17 0.15 -0.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.17 0.15 -0.65 Tax 0.01 0.07 -0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.15 0.08 -0.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.15 0.08 -0.63 Equity Share Capital 10.59 10.59 9.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.14 0.07 -0.67 Diluted EPS 0.14 0.07 -0.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.14 0.07 -0.67 Diluted EPS 0.14 0.07 -0.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited