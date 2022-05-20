 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Camlin Fine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.39 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camlin Fine Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.39 crore in March 2022 up 19.55% from Rs. 168.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.75 crore in March 2022 up 637.53% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.84 crore in March 2022 up 73.55% from Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2021.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 109.35 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -34.64% over the last 12 months.

Camlin Fine Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.39 200.22 168.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.39 200.22 168.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.07 124.30 90.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.37 0.27 12.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.86 -5.67 2.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.20 15.28 11.52
Depreciation 6.90 6.72 6.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.32 42.91 31.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.38 16.41 13.04
Other Income 7.56 7.25 2.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.94 23.65 15.82
Interest 9.89 6.45 9.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.06 17.21 5.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.06 17.21 5.90
Tax 6.31 4.82 3.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.75 12.38 2.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.75 12.38 2.14
Equity Share Capital 15.70 12.76 12.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 0.97 0.17
Diluted EPS 1.18 0.82 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 0.97 0.17
Diluted EPS 1.18 0.82 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 12:00 pm
