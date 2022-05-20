Camlin Fine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.39 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.39 crore in March 2022 up 19.55% from Rs. 168.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.75 crore in March 2022 up 637.53% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.84 crore in March 2022 up 73.55% from Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2021.

Camlin Fine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

Camlin Fine shares closed at 109.35 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -34.64% over the last 12 months.