California Soft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 81.98% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 1.02 4.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.72 1.02 4.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.34 0.20 0.20 Depreciation 0.20 0.21 0.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.17 0.10 1.44 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.51 1.49 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.51 1.49 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.51 1.49 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.51 1.49 Tax 0.00 0.25 0.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.26 0.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.26 0.98 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.00 0.26 0.98 Equity Share Capital 15.46 15.46 15.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.17 0.64 Diluted EPS -- 0.17 0.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.17 0.64 Diluted EPS -- 0.17 0.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited