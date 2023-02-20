California Soft Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 81.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for California Software are:Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 81.98% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 99.63% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 91.56% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.
California Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.
|California Soft shares closed at 18.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.36% returns over the last 6 months and -56.03% over the last 12 months.
|California Software
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.72
|1.02
|4.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.72
|1.02
|4.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.20
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.21
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.10
|1.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.51
|1.49
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.51
|1.49
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.51
|1.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.51
|1.49
|Tax
|0.00
|0.25
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.26
|0.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.26
|0.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.00
|0.26
|0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|15.46
|15.46
|15.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.17
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.17
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.17
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.17
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited