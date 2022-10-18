Butterfly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.82 crore, down 8.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 367.82 crore in September 2022 down 8.76% from Rs. 403.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.13 crore in September 2022 down 1.34% from Rs. 25.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.73 crore in September 2022 down 4.61% from Rs. 46.89 crore in September 2021.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 21.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.24 in September 2021.

Butterfly shares closed at 1,721.95 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.21% returns over the last 6 months and 73.88% over the last 12 months.