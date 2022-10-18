 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Butterfly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.82 crore, down 8.76% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

Net Sales at Rs 367.82 crore in September 2022 down 8.76% from Rs. 403.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.13 crore in September 2022 down 1.34% from Rs. 25.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.73 crore in September 2022 down 4.61% from Rs. 46.89 crore in September 2021.

Butterfly EPS has increased to Rs. 21.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.24 in September 2021.

Butterfly shares closed at 1,721.95 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.21% returns over the last 6 months and 73.88% over the last 12 months.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 367.82 253.50 403.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 367.82 253.50 403.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 139.37 140.91 184.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.99 41.38 66.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.48 -18.80 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.39 24.71 25.59
Depreciation 4.05 3.88 4.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.41 39.53 79.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.12 21.87 42.10
Other Income 3.56 0.36 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.68 22.23 42.47
Interest 1.83 1.87 3.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.85 20.36 39.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.85 20.36 39.21
Tax 13.72 7.12 13.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.13 13.24 25.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.13 13.24 25.47
Equity Share Capital 17.88 17.88 17.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.46 7.40 14.24
Diluted EPS 21.46 7.40 14.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.46 7.40 14.24
Diluted EPS 21.46 7.40 14.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

