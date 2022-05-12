Butterfly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore, down 3.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:
Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore in March 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 206.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2022 down 318.95% from Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022 down 217.58% from Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2021.
Butterfly shares closed at 1,404.30 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.83% returns over the last 6 months and 122.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|199.31
|258.49
|206.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|199.31
|258.49
|206.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.79
|151.30
|121.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.07
|39.61
|40.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.75
|-35.38
|-40.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.09
|26.02
|22.03
|Depreciation
|3.27
|3.98
|4.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.96
|55.73
|48.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.63
|17.23
|9.27
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.42
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.99
|17.65
|9.90
|Interest
|3.27
|3.64
|3.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.25
|14.02
|6.65
|Exceptional Items
|-6.60
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.86
|14.02
|6.65
|Tax
|-10.48
|4.93
|-2.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.38
|9.09
|8.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.38
|9.09
|8.85
|Equity Share Capital
|17.88
|17.88
|17.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.84
|5.08
|4.95
|Diluted EPS
|-10.84
|5.08
|4.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.84
|5.08
|4.95
|Diluted EPS
|-10.84
|5.08
|4.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
