Butterfly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore, down 3.35% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore in March 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 206.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2022 down 318.95% from Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022 down 217.58% from Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2021.

Butterfly shares closed at 1,404.30 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.83% returns over the last 6 months and 122.98% over the last 12 months.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 199.31 258.49 206.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 199.31 258.49 206.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.79 151.30 121.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.07 39.61 40.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.75 -35.38 -40.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.09 26.02 22.03
Depreciation 3.27 3.98 4.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.96 55.73 48.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.63 17.23 9.27
Other Income 0.65 0.42 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.99 17.65 9.90
Interest 3.27 3.64 3.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.25 14.02 6.65
Exceptional Items -6.60 -- --
P/L Before Tax -29.86 14.02 6.65
Tax -10.48 4.93 -2.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.38 9.09 8.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.38 9.09 8.85
Equity Share Capital 17.88 17.88 17.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.84 5.08 4.95
Diluted EPS -10.84 5.08 4.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.84 5.08 4.95
Diluted EPS -10.84 5.08 4.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

