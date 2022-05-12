Butterfly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore, down 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore in March 2022 down 3.35% from Rs. 206.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2022 down 318.95% from Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022 down 217.58% from Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2021.

Butterfly shares closed at 1,404.30 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.83% returns over the last 6 months and 122.98% over the last 12 months.