Butterfly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.44 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.44 crore in December 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 258.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.74 crore in December 2022 up 29.18% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.62 crore in December 2022 up 9.2% from Rs. 21.63 crore in December 2021.