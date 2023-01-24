 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Butterfly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.44 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.44 crore in December 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 258.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.74 crore in December 2022 up 29.18% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.62 crore in December 2022 up 9.2% from Rs. 21.63 crore in December 2021.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.44 367.82 258.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.44 367.82 258.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.48 139.37 151.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 57.72 59.99 39.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.41 38.48 -35.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.89 26.39 26.02
Depreciation 4.00 4.05 3.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.31 62.41 55.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.64 37.12 17.23
Other Income 1.99 3.56 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.62 40.68 17.65
Interest 1.52 1.83 3.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.10 38.85 14.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.10 38.85 14.02
Tax 6.36 13.72 4.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.74 25.13 9.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.74 25.13 9.09
Equity Share Capital 17.88 17.88 17.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.57 21.46 5.08
Diluted EPS 6.57 21.46 5.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.57 21.46 5.08
Diluted EPS 6.57 21.46 5.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited