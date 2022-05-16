BSL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.42 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.42 crore in March 2022 up 32.5% from Rs. 91.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022 down 22.88% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.29 crore in March 2022 up 5.65% from Rs. 9.74 crore in March 2021.

BSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2021.

BSL shares closed at 111.90 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.72% returns over the last 6 months and 147.84% over the last 12 months.