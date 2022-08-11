 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brooks Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore in June 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022 down 421.14% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2022 down 303.57% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2021.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 82.20 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -17.26% over the last 12 months.

Brooks Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.94 21.31 15.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.94 21.31 15.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.35 15.07 6.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.79 1.37 3.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.37 -2.98 -0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.55 3.39 2.92
Depreciation 0.42 0.42 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.92 4.12 2.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.46 -0.08 0.68
Other Income 0.05 0.37 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.41 0.28 1.60
Interest 0.16 0.23 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.57 0.05 1.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.57 0.05 1.42
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.57 0.05 1.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.57 0.05 1.42
Equity Share Capital 24.70 24.70 24.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.85 0.02 0.56
Diluted EPS -1.85 0.02 0.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.85 0.02 0.56
Diluted EPS -1.85 0.02 0.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Brooks Laboratories #Brooks Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:22 am
