Brooks Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, down 32.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in December 2022 down 32.07% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2022 down 11.54% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 2.17% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021. Brooks Labs shares closed at 98.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 7.89% over the last 12 months.
Brooks Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations12.0015.8917.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.0015.8917.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.298.3613.99
Purchase of Traded Goods0.831.910.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.490.87-0.69
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.932.803.29
Depreciation0.430.430.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.942.232.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.90-0.70-2.41
Other Income0.060.070.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.84-0.63-1.74
Interest0.240.190.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.08-0.82-1.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.08-0.82-1.87
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.08-0.82-1.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.08-0.82-1.87
Equity Share Capital24.7024.7024.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.84-0.33-0.77
Diluted EPS-0.84-0.33-0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.84-0.33-0.77
Diluted EPS-0.84-0.33-0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

