Brooks Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, down 32.07% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.00 15.89 17.67 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.00 15.89 17.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.29 8.36 13.99 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.83 1.91 0.33 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.49 0.87 -0.69 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.93 2.80 3.29 Depreciation 0.43 0.43 0.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.94 2.23 2.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.90 -0.70 -2.41 Other Income 0.06 0.07 0.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.84 -0.63 -1.74 Interest 0.24 0.19 0.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.08 -0.82 -1.87 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.08 -0.82 -1.87 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.08 -0.82 -1.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.08 -0.82 -1.87 Equity Share Capital 24.70 24.70 24.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.84 -0.33 -0.77 Diluted EPS -0.84 -0.33 -0.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.84 -0.33 -0.77 Diluted EPS -0.84 -0.33 -0.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited