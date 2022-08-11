 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brooks Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore, down 21.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore in June 2022 down 21.07% from Rs. 21.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.40 crore in June 2022 down 722.47% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2022 down 2696.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 82.20 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -17.26% over the last 12 months.

Brooks Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.12 28.46 21.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.12 28.46 21.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.50 22.51 11.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.79 0.66 0.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.13 -4.42 2.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.71 5.45 4.12
Depreciation 1.98 1.95 1.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.85 8.17 4.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.58 -5.86 -2.15
Other Income 0.03 0.18 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.55 -5.68 -1.45
Interest 0.62 0.84 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.17 -6.52 -2.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.17 -6.52 -2.21
Tax -1.77 -0.58 -0.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.40 -5.94 -1.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.40 -5.94 -1.27
Minority Interest -- 2.33 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.40 -3.60 -1.14
Equity Share Capital 24.70 24.70 24.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.80 -1.46 -0.47
Diluted EPS -3.80 -1.46 -0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.80 -1.46 -0.47
Diluted EPS -3.80 -1.46 -0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

