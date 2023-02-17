 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brooks Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.30 crore, down 19.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.30 crore in December 2022 down 19.49% from Rs. 19.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 28.06% from Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2022 down 40.53% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2021.

Brooks Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.30 18.08 19.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.30 18.08 19.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.84 21.17 15.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.63 0.86 0.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.03 -7.29 -0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.14 5.22 4.99
Depreciation 2.33 2.28 1.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.21 7.35 5.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.88 -11.51 -8.26
Other Income 0.09 0.14 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.79 -11.37 -7.90
Interest 0.75 0.63 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.54 -12.00 -8.64
Exceptional Items 0.36 -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.18 -12.00 -8.64
Tax -1.70 -3.85 -1.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.49 -8.14 -7.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.49 -8.14 -7.40
Minority Interest -- 3.19 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.27 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.48 -4.68 -7.40
Equity Share Capital 24.70 24.70 24.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.03 -3.19 -3.14
Diluted EPS -2.03 -3.19 -3.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.03 -3.19 -3.14
Diluted EPS -2.03 -3.19 -3.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited