Brooks Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.30 crore, down 19.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.30 crore in December 2022 down 19.49% from Rs. 19.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 28.06% from Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2022 down 40.53% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2021.