Brooks Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.30 crore, down 19.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.30 crore in December 2022 down 19.49% from Rs. 19.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 28.06% from Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2022 down 40.53% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2021.
Brooks Labs shares closed at 99.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.21% returns over the last 6 months and 7.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Brooks Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.30
|18.08
|19.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.30
|18.08
|19.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.84
|21.17
|15.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.63
|0.86
|0.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.03
|-7.29
|-0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.14
|5.22
|4.99
|Depreciation
|2.33
|2.28
|1.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.21
|7.35
|5.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.88
|-11.51
|-8.26
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.14
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.79
|-11.37
|-7.90
|Interest
|0.75
|0.63
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.54
|-12.00
|-8.64
|Exceptional Items
|0.36
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.18
|-12.00
|-8.64
|Tax
|-1.70
|-3.85
|-1.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.49
|-8.14
|-7.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.49
|-8.14
|-7.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|3.19
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.27
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.48
|-4.68
|-7.40
|Equity Share Capital
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|-3.19
|-3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|-3.19
|-3.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|-3.19
|-3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|-3.19
|-3.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited