Britannia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,191.03 crore, up 22.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,191.03 crore in September 2022 up 22.36% from Rs. 3,425.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 492.55 crore in September 2022 up 34.1% from Rs. 367.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 753.21 crore in September 2022 up 29.44% from Rs. 581.92 crore in September 2021.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 20.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.25 in September 2021.

Britannia shares closed at 4,139.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.28% returns over the last 6 months and 11.34% over the last 12 months.

Britannia Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,144.65 3,470.37 3,369.53
Other Operating Income 46.38 51.12 55.77
Total Income From Operations 4,191.03 3,521.49 3,425.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,906.08 1,681.57 1,644.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 758.65 630.41 539.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.05 -19.01 3.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 129.67 112.81 121.24
Depreciation 44.08 43.51 42.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 746.29 645.82 584.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 643.31 426.38 488.43
Other Income 65.82 53.12 50.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 709.13 479.50 539.41
Interest 51.09 38.87 36.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 658.04 440.63 503.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 658.04 440.63 503.16
Tax 165.49 118.97 135.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 492.55 321.66 367.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 492.55 321.66 367.31
Equity Share Capital 24.09 24.09 24.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1,607.96
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.45 13.35 15.25
Diluted EPS 20.45 13.35 15.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.45 13.35 15.25
Diluted EPS 20.45 13.35 15.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:23 am
