Britannia Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,521.49 crore, up 8.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,521.49 crore in June 2022 up 8.82% from Rs. 3,236.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.66 crore in June 2022 down 30.96% from Rs. 465.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 523.01 crore in June 2022 down 22.6% from Rs. 675.71 crore in June 2021.

Britannia EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.34 in June 2021.

Britannia shares closed at 3,775.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.

Britannia Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,470.37 3,336.45 3,236.17
Other Operating Income 51.12 -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,521.49 3,336.45 3,236.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,681.57 1,533.46 1,631.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 630.41 584.23 461.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.01 -6.20 -59.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 112.81 88.32 108.57
Depreciation 43.51 43.34 41.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 645.82 614.60 570.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 426.38 478.70 482.20
Other Income 53.12 103.04 152.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 479.50 581.74 634.20
Interest 38.87 31.04 31.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 440.63 550.70 602.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 440.63 550.70 602.70
Tax 118.97 137.27 136.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 321.66 413.43 465.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 321.66 413.43 465.88
Equity Share Capital 24.09 24.09 24.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.35 17.16 19.34
Diluted EPS 13.35 17.16 19.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.35 17.16 19.34
Diluted EPS 13.35 17.16 19.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

