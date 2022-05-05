Britannia: Is it the right bite for investors?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Britannia Industries Ltd (BIL; CMP: Rs 3,381; Market capitalisation: Rs 81,446 crore) has taken a calibrated price hike of nearly 10 percent in the March 2022 quarter to counter high inflation. Revenues grew by 15 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of mid-single digit volume growth, driven by product categories, mix change in biscuits with higher growth in Tiger Krunch (more than 35 percent growth), milk drinks and milk bikis, and price hikes undertaken to mitigate raw material...