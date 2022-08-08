HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Britannia Industries: Higher raw material prices weigh on June quarter

Nandish Shah   •

Investors need to keep a watch on the growth in adjacencies business as the next growth driver

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The Q1FY23 results of Britannia Industries (BIL; CMP: Rs 3,689; Market capitalisation: Rs 88,850 crore) were below expectations. On a three-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), BIL has witnessed a value growth of 11 percent and volume growth of 6 percent. June 2022 quarter performance BIL’s revenue grew 9 percent on the back of a 2 percent decline in volumes, year on year (YoY). Market share gains have now continued for about 36 quarters in a row for BIL. Gross margins declined,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers