Brand Concepts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore, up 69.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.36 crore in December 2022 up 69.72% from Rs. 26.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2022 up 97.89% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 up 70.6% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.