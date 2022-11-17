Brahma Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.77 crore, up 31.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.77 crore in September 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 29.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 327.14% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.52 crore in September 2022 up 16.23% from Rs. 7.33 crore in September 2021.

Brahma Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

Brahma Infra shares closed at 27.40 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.18% returns over the last 6 months and -14.64% over the last 12 months.