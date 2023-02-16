Brahma Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore in December 2022 up 9.46% from Rs. 50.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 21.47% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.87 crore in December 2022 up 19.98% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.